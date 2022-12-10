UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $32,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

UHS stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

