UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,279,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.