UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,108 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.