UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,753 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

