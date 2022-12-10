UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $24.33 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 337,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $121,835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $105,977,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $106.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta Profile

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

