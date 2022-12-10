UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $24.33 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 337,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $121,835,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $105,977,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Azenta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $106.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Azenta Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.