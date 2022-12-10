UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $26.24 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 22.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 434.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,621 shares of company stock valued at $19,803,273. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

