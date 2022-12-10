UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 114,641 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

