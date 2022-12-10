UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 118,577 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in NovoCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock worth $3,211,915 in the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

