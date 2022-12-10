UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $245.45.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 in the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

