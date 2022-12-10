UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.