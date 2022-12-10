UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in BioNTech by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of BNTX opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

