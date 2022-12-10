UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $34,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 111.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

