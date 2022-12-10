UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

