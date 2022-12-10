UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $33,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

