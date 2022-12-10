UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after buying an additional 1,650,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

