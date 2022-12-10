UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

