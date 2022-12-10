UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,846 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $32,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

