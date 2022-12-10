UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 128,806,531 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,806,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $33,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:W opened at $37.75 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $219.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

