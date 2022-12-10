UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,450 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $34,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of GL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.83. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

