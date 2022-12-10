UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,450 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,404 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

