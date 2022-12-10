UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,629 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

