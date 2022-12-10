UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,629 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

