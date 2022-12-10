UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,870 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $27,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

