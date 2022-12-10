UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,893 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,375. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

