UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,893 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLEX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,498 shares of company stock worth $5,665,375 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

