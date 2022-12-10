UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,939 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,432,000 after purchasing an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

