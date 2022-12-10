UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,939 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $40.14 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

