UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,100 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Infosys by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.49 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

