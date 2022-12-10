UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,483 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.