UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 27,279,569 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,279,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Profile



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

