UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 297,219 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in H World Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,232,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 309,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $45.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

