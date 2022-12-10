UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 31,694 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

AerCap stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

