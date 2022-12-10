UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,186 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

