UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

