UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 406,108 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,108 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $31,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 344,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NRG opened at $32.28 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

