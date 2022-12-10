UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 431,458 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of ULCC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

