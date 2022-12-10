UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 45,830 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.33 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

