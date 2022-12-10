UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 476,390 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,866,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 401,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,330,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.