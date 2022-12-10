UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,915 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

