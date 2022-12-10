UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,915 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

