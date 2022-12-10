UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,121 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

