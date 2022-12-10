UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,121 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 693,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,017 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.80 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.