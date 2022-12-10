UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 73,502 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.