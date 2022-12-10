UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,998 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.29 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

