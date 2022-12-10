UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,658 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

