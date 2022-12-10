UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 97,045 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,045 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KE by 76.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $14,946,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at $18,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KE Company Profile

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.