UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 337,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Down 1.6 %

About Azenta

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

