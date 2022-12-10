UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

