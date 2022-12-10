UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitable by 17.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

