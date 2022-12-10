UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

